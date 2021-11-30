unilad
Far-Right Journalist With Conviction For Inciting Hatred Announces French Presidential Run

by : Shola Lee on : 30 Nov 2021 12:21
Far-Right Journalist With Conviction For Inciting Hatred Announces French Presidential RunAlamy

Far-Right commentator Eric Zemmour has announced that he will be running in France’s 2022 presidential election.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation that the ex-journalist had political ambitions.

In a video posted to social media today, November 30, Zemmour, 63, announced his political plans, making him a top contender to go up against Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally.

Eric Zemmour (Alamy)Alamy

He said:

For a long time I was happy with the role of journalist … but I no longer trust that a politician will have the courage to save the country from the tragic fate that awaits it.

That’s why I have decided to stand in the presidential election.

‘We must give back the power to the people, take it back from minorities that oppress the majority,’ he added.

In France, Zemmour has been compared to Donald Trump and has made divisive comments on immigration.

The pundit recently made headlines for sticking his middle finger up to a member of the public while on a two-day visit to Marseille.

The polarising figure has since lost high-profile support and his popularity has declined in opinion polls following his recent controversies.

Despite this, the April election result is far from set, with a spokesperson for Friends of Eric Zemmour writing in an email: ‘so far, it was a warm-up. The real race begins’.

