Farmer Finds ‘Life-Changing’ $80,000 Diamond In The Dirt
A farmer found a 14.98-carat diamond on the land he was renting. The item, which has made the farmer rich, was tucked away in the dirt and was almost thrown away like a pebble.
The rock was worth six million rupees (around £61,000) and is set to change the life of the farmer and his children.
Lakhan Yadav, 45, started renting land last month in Madhya Pradesh, for just over £2, and shortly after he found the life-changing diamond. Yadav has now begun spending his surprise fortune.
Yadav has already treated himself to a motorcycle, a purchase that he claims his nephews insisted on. The farmer also purchased two hectares of land and two buffaloes with money that was afforded to him when he was evicted from Panna National Park, which was making room for a tiger reserve. Going forward, he has plans for future investments and work.
The farmer explained his plans to the Times of India:
I will not go for anything big. I am not an educated person, and I’ll put the money in a fixed deposit to ensure my four kids get good education.
I hope to get another diamond. I’ll work on it for a few more months, perhaps get the lease renewed.
It seems that Yadav will try to find more diamonds and while this may seem to be tempting fate, the area has been known for diamond finds. In fact, four men found diamonds in a span of ten days in the area. With this in mind, the cheap rent that Yadav had may see a sharp increase.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read