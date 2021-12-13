unilad
Advert

Fatal Kentucky Tornado Illuminated In Dark By Lightning In Terrifying Video

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 13 Dec 2021 10:23
Fatal Kentucky Tornado Illuminated In Dark By Lightning In Terrifying VideoCNN

A video has captured the terrifying moment lightning flashed across the sky revealing the silhouette of a ‘long track’ tornado in Central City, Kentucky. 

At least 80 people in Kentucky are presumed dead as a result of one of at least 50 tornados that tore across eight US states.

Advert

Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee were also all affected by the tornados.

In total, more than 100 people are feared dead, according to officials.

The video, shot by a man from Kentucky called Eddie Knight, shows footage of lightning strikes and a ‘funnel cloud’, CNN reports.

Advert

Knight told reporter Fredricka Whitfield:

I kinda watched this one coming up on the radar weather a little bit, and noticed it was getting really bad. […]

I heard a noise and got out on the front porch and started looking towards the noise. And then I saw it. […]

I started shooting the video, because, to be honest with you, I thought it was coming right at us. But it fortunately missed us, but my neighbours up the road really got hit hard.

Knight also noted feeling a difference in the air pressure once he got to the basement. He described how the house ‘popped’ and it got ‘real loud’.

Advert

‘It’s amazing how these tornados… come in a second and tear up everything, and destroy lives, and kill people and property in a millisecond. It was over and done with before we even knew it,’ he said.

On Saturday, December 11, US President Joe Biden labelled the incident as one of the ‘largest tornado outbreaks in history’.

He stated that the federal government would ‘do everything, everything you can possible do to help’.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week
Sport

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week

JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’
Celebrity

JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Calls For Formula One Racing Director To Be Fired Grow After Max Verstappen Final Lap Controversy
Sport

Calls For Formula One Racing Director To Be Fired Grow After Max Verstappen Final Lap Controversy

Topics: News, kentucky, lightning, Now, US, weather

Credits

CNN and 2 others

  1. CNN

    Lightning flashes in dark sky illuminate massive tornado

  2. CNN

    'The whole town is gone' Survivors describe the fear and horror they endured as tornadoes tore through the southern and central US

  3. CNN

    Biden pledges federal support in aftermath of deadly storms

 