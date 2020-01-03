Father And Daughter, 9, Shot Dead While Hunting After Being Mistaken For Deer

Kim Drawdy/Facebook

A father and his young daughter have died after they were mistaken for deer while out hunting on New Year’s Day.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter Lauren Drawdy, 9, had been hunting in Colleton County, South Carolina, when another hunter mistook them for deer and shot at them. They both died at the scene.

The accident took place at approximately 2:30pm in a wooded area on Barracada Road close to Walterboro. It had been the last day of the state’s hunting season.

Kim Drawdy/Facebook

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is now conducting an investigation into the incident, as reported by The Post and Courier, with spokesperson David Lucas stating officers have yet to make any determinations.

Lucas also said further information – such as whether the father and daughter had been wearing blaze orange safety gear – will not be given until the conclusion of the investigation.

There are reportedly a few hunting accidents in South Carolina each year, with several having happened recently towards the end of the deer season.

There were 16 total hunting accidents in South Carolina in 2019. Eleven of these involved firearms, resulting in two deaths. The remaining five accidents involved tree stand accidents – for example falls – leading to one death.

Funeral Cost for Kim and Lauren Drawdy/Facebook

The Drawdy family is currently waiting for the findings of the investigation, while preparing for two funerals.

As reported by WECT News 6, Kim’s brother Benny has spoken out about receiving the devastating news:

I was devastated. I couldn’t believe it when I first got the news. I said, ‘It couldn’t be.’ It broke my heart and I couldn’t believe it, a twin brother and now there’s only one left. […] Of all days, ringing in the new year, something like this happens. I got a phone call. They said there was a hunting accident in Walterboro. They thought it was my brother and we come to find out it was [sic].

Coroner Richard Harvey has confirmed autopsies will be performed Sunday, January 5.

Kim Drawdy/Facebook

Kim’s social media pages show he was an avid hunter who regularly uploaded pictures of deer he had hunted, as well as photos of himself and Lauren out in the woods.

Captioning one such post, Kim wrote, ‘hunting isn’t just what I do it’s part of who I am’.

Our thoughts are with the family of Kim and Lauren Drawdy at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via its national helpline on 0808 808 1677.