Father And Son Graduate From Police Academy At The Same Time CBS DFW/YouTube

Family bonds can extend beyond the home and into the workplace, as two generations of the Edmonsons graduated from the Tarrant County College’s Law Enforcement Academy together.

The touching story saw dad Winston and his son Christian Edmondson complete their police academy journey from the Texas law enforcement training programme.

It’s the first father-son duo to graduated simultaneously in memory, according to CBS11 KTVT, who reported the achievement.

‘As we all know, police officers are entering a very turbulent time in our society and it was very refreshing that a father and son duo wanted to actually come,’ said Damon Ing, who is part of the Tarrant Law Enforcement Academy.

‘I had been thinking about getting into law enforcement and I had been encouraging both my sons to get into law enforcement,’ proud father, Winston, said.

When Christian took up the challenge, the pair not only found themselves training in the same academy at the same start time, but Winston claims each would compete with and push one another to do even better.

Christian revealed that he and dad Winston have always gone toe-toe when it comes to achievement: ‘My dad and I are really competitive,’ he shared.

CBS DFW/YouTube

‘This academy was good for both of us, I think, because it kinda gave us a bond,’ the new graduate revealed about their academic time spent in each’s presence.

Any rivalry, however, is always well-intended, as Winston joked: ‘There were a few times I got the better of him. Not often, but hey!’

While Christian was sworn in to the Flower Mound Police Department on Thursday, November 19, the family members won’t necessarily work together. Winston is still believed to be weighing up his options since graduating beside his son.

CBS DFW/YouTube

2020 has seen public relations with United States law enforcement pushed to its limits, after the unlawful killing of George Floyd and a number of other Black people, including Breonna Taylor, who was murdered in her home by police reignitied the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since then, protests have gathered all over America, to stand against systemic racism in the police force and to call for local governments to defund the police; funnelling some of that budget directly into community initiatives that can lower or prevent crime to start with.