Father Sues School For $1 Million After Teacher Cut His Daughter’s Hair

A father is suing his daughter’s school for $1 million after a teacher cut his child’s hair.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer filed the $1 million dollar lawsuit against the Michigan-based school earlier this week on Tuesday, September 14, claiming the incident infringed on his 7-year-old’s constitutional rights.

The lawsuit is also claiming that this is an example of racial discrimination from the school against the father’s mixed-race daughter.

According to Insider, Hoffmeyer alleges that his daughter, Jurnee, was ‘intentionally inflicted with emotional distress’ when the teacher at Mount Pleasant Public Schools decided to cut her hair without any prior consent given from the parents.

The lawsuit has been filed in federal court against two staff members – a librarian and a teaching assistant – alongside the school district itself, the news outlet reports.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier this year in March when a classmate of Jurnee’s cut her hair without permission.

Hoffmeyer complained to the school and took his 7-year-old to the hairdressers to get an asymmetrical haircut. The lawsuit alleges that only two days after this, Jurnee came home from school with nearly all of her hair cut off.

Upon seeing what had happened to his daughter, Hoffmeyer said to Jurnee, ‘I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,’ The Associated Press reports, to which she replied ‘but dad, it was the teacher.’

The lawsuit goes on to allege the school district ‘failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline, and supervise their employees.’

Following the incident, in July, a third-party investigation began, finding that the school did not act with a racial bias, the district’s school board announced.

While the investigation recommended the teacher in question should be disciplined, it also said she should still be able to keep her job.

According to Hoffmeyer, this third-party investigation didn’t interview him or Jurnee, who has since moved schools because of the situation.

Responding to the $1 million lawsuit, the president of the school board maintained his defence of Mount Pleasant’s handling of the incident. ‘We are confident that the facts will prevail given our district’s appropriate and aggressive response to the incident and the findings of the third-party investigation that was conducted’, he said, as per The Associated Press.