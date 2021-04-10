FBI Arrest Man Plotting To ‘Kill’ 70% Of The Internet With A Bomb

PA/Shutterstock

A man has been arrested by the FBI after planning to ‘kill off’ 70% of the internet with a bomb.

Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, was arrested by authorities on Thursday, April 8, after reportedly attempting to blow up an Amazon data centre in Virginia.

Pendley is said to have purchased C-4 plastic explosives from someone he thought was a like-minded individual, but later turned out to be an FBI agent in disguise who had given him fake C-4.

The 28-year-old has since been accused of ‘maliciously attempt[ing] to damage and destroy, by means of fire and explosive materials’ the Amazon Web Services (AWS) centre.

PA

The affidavit details how the FBI became aware of Pendley and his plan at the beginning of the year, after he posted on the online forum MyMilitia using the alias ‘Dionysus’. It was here that he began communicating with someone through an encrypted messaging app, CNBC reports.

A concerned individual, thought to potentially be the person Pendley had been communicating with, then raised concerns about him to the FBI.

Investigators then looked in to posts made by ‘Dionysus’ and found one, cited in the affidavit, that read:

I am not a dumbass suicide bomber but even if I only have a handful of fellow patriots standing beside me I will happily die a young man knowing that I didn’t allow the evils in this world to continue unjustly treating my fellow Americans so disrespectfully.

Sources then informed the FBI of Pendley’s intentions of attacking AWS using explosives, reportedly saying in February that the explosion could ‘kill off about 70% of the internet’.

PA

It wasn’t until this week that Pendley acted on his plans to blow up the AWS centre after purchasing the dud C-4 on Thursday, April 8. After buying it and placing it in his car, the 28-year-old was arrested and is now facing charges.

According to the affidavit, Pendley was also present at January’s Capitol riot but isn’t thought to have entered the building.