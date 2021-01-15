FBI Director Says It’s Identified More Than 200 Suspects In The Capitol Riots

Riots PA Images

FBI Director Chris Wray has announced that more than 200 suspects have been identified in the investigation of the Capitol riots, with more than 100 individuals having now been arrested.

Speaking on Thursday, January 14, during what was his first public appearance since the January 6 attack, Wray declared, ‘We know who you are if you’re out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you.’

This update was given during an inauguration security briefing at Washington DC’s Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters, a briefing that was attended by Vice President Mike Pence.

Chris Wray PA Images

Federal investigators are currently following up thousands of leads in a bid to prosecute those involved in the storming of the Capitol building, all while trying to prevent potential follow-up attacks both in Washington DC and elsewhere in the US.

As per CNN, Wray gave the following warning to those who might be plotting similar attacks:

My advice to people who might be inclined to follow in the footsteps of those who engaged in the kind of activity we saw last week is stay home. Look at what’s happening now to the people who were involved in the Capitol siege.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, January 20, the day when President-elect Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States, Wray assured Americans that they ‘should be confident that there’s an awful lot of work all across the country, going on behind the scenes’.

Wray then proceeded to promise that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be ‘sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States in a manner consistent with our history and traditions’.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

As per the Mail Online, the National Guard in Washington DC has been authorised to use lethal force in its security operation, with 20,000 National Guardsman authorised to descend on the capital for national security purposes.

During previous inauguration ceremonies, crowds could usually be seen gathering at the National Mall. However, this year, access will be banned as part of a rollout of additional security measures.

Authorities have also erected fences, established roadblocks and boarded up buildings throughout downtown Washington DC, with the FBI urging law enforcement across the US to remain on high alert for any extremist activity, sharing any intelligence they may gather.

Getty

Five people died due to injuries sustained during the storming of the Capitol building. Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick was among those who lost their lives.