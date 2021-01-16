unilad
Advert

FBI Discovers ‘Concerning’ Plans For More Far-Right Violence During Inauguration

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jan 2021 17:44
PA

The FBI have expressed concerns about more far-right violence during Joe Biden’s inauguration after discovering plans online.

The agency has said it had found ‘an extensive amount of concerning online chatter’ surrounding potential plans of violence during President-elect Biden’s inauguration this Wednesday, January 20.

Advert

The concerns come after a cohort of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in protest of the ‘rigged’ election, despite there being zero evidence to prove the election was anything but fair.

Far-right extremists are said to be taking to the ‘darkest corners of the internet’ to share their plans for Wednesday, but they have been warned by the authorities that they’re being watched.

NY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DCNY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DCPA Images

One site people have been posting on is ‘thedonald.win’, according to Reuters. One user named CONN_WYNN has posted about ‘fighting for [his] country’ on the page, and found himself getting a visit from the San Francisco police a couple of days later.

Advert

Posting on the site again, he wrote, ‘PRO TIP: Think before you post. They are watching. I learned the hard way’, while sharing a photograph of an FBI agent’s business card he’d been given during the visit.

While a spokesman for the FBI’s San Francisco office could not confirm if they had visited the person or not, they said to Reuters, ‘if he has our business card and said he was visited, I’m pretty sure we visited him’.

PA Images

FBI Director Christopher Wray also warned that they were watching everyone during a press conference on Thursday, January 14, with vice president Mike Pence.

Advert

He said:

You don’t want to be the ones to have FBI agents knocking on your door at 6 a.m. Anybody who plots or attempts violence in the coming week should count on a visit.

Police have expressed further concerns about other rallies taking place across the US in the run up to the inauguration. Earlier this week is was said that armed protests are being planned across the US throughout the week commencing January 18.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers
Life

Parents Of Autistic Teen Who Died After Police Sat On Him For 9 Minutes Sue Officers

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
News

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Conspiracy Theorists Think Donald Trump Spoke To Them In Morse Code In Last Night’s Video
News

Conspiracy Theorists Think Donald Trump Spoke To Them In Morse Code In Last Night’s Video

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, FBI, Inauguration, US News

Credits

Reuters and 1 other

  1. Reuters

    As inauguration nears, law enforcement scrutiny drives U.S. extremists into internet's dark corners

  2. Huffington Post

    Authorities Are Preparing For Even More Far-Right Violence

 