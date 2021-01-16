FBI Discovers ‘Concerning’ Plans For More Far-Right Violence During Inauguration

PA

The FBI have expressed concerns about more far-right violence during Joe Biden’s inauguration after discovering plans online.

The agency has said it had found ‘an extensive amount of concerning online chatter’ surrounding potential plans of violence during President-elect Biden’s inauguration this Wednesday, January 20.

The concerns come after a cohort of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in protest of the ‘rigged’ election, despite there being zero evidence to prove the election was anything but fair.

Far-right extremists are said to be taking to the ‘darkest corners of the internet’ to share their plans for Wednesday, but they have been warned by the authorities that they’re being watched.

One site people have been posting on is ‘thedonald.win’, according to Reuters. One user named CONN_WYNN has posted about ‘fighting for [his] country’ on the page, and found himself getting a visit from the San Francisco police a couple of days later.

Posting on the site again, he wrote, ‘PRO TIP: Think before you post. They are watching. I learned the hard way’, while sharing a photograph of an FBI agent’s business card he’d been given during the visit.

While a spokesman for the FBI’s San Francisco office could not confirm if they had visited the person or not, they said to Reuters, ‘if he has our business card and said he was visited, I’m pretty sure we visited him’.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also warned that they were watching everyone during a press conference on Thursday, January 14, with vice president Mike Pence.

He said:

You don’t want to be the ones to have FBI agents knocking on your door at 6 a.m. Anybody who plots or attempts violence in the coming week should count on a visit.

Police have expressed further concerns about other rallies taking place across the US in the run up to the inauguration. Earlier this week is was said that armed protests are being planned across the US throughout the week commencing January 18.