FBI Investigating 37 People In Killing Of Capitol Police Officer By Pro-Trump Mob United States Capitol Police/PA Images

The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of police officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life during the riots at the US Capitol.

Sicknick, 42, was part of the force tasked with defending the Capitol when it was stormed by Donald Trump supporters in protest of the presidential election results on January 6.

Protesters overwhelmed police and forced their way inside the building, resulting in a full lockdown.

Two law enforcement officials cited by The New York Times have stated that Sicknick was hit by a fire extinguisher thrown by someone in the crowd in the halls of Congress. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Following the attack, the FBI sent a memo stating that 37 people are now under investigation in relation to Sicknick’s death.

The memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Times, further stated that fourteen other Capitol Police officers were injured in the mob. Sicknick is one of five people who lost their lives during the insurrection.

The US Capitol Police released a statement following the riots to say Sicknick passed away at approximately 9.30pm local time on Thursday, January 7, ‘due to injuries sustained while on duty’.

Flags over the Capitol building were lowered in honour of Sicknick following his death, with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen stating that no resources would be spared to hold those responsible to account, BBC News reports.

In a statement, the officer’s brother, Ken, said Sicknick wanted to be a police officer ‘his entire life’. He added: ‘Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember.’

Sicknick’s father, Charles, told Reuters: ‘If any good comes out of my son’s death, I just hope that it stops all the lunacy that’s been going on in this country.’

Authorities announced today, January 15, that they had arrested retired firefighter Robert Sanford after he was accused of hurling a fire extinguisher at a group of police officers.

Police US Capitol PA Images

The extinguisher struck an officer who was wearing a helmet in the head, then bounced and hit two other officers, one of whom was not wearing a helmet. Sanford has been charged four federal counts, but NBC News reports that the charges are not related to the death of Sicknick.

Sanford’s attorney, Enrique Latoison, claimed the retired firefighter made a ‘split-second decision’ to throw the extinguisher after getting caught up in the moment, saying: ‘Everyone was in a mob mentality.’

Sanford turned himself in to the FBI and was ordered to be held without bail.