unilad
Advert

FBI Investigating 37 People In Killing Of Capitol Police Officer By Pro-Trump Mob

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Jan 2021 18:07
FBI Investigating 37 People In Killing Of Capitol Police Officer By Pro-Trump MobFBI Investigating 37 People In Killing Of Capitol Police Officer By Pro-Trump MobUnited States Capitol Police/PA Images

The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of police officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life during the riots at the US Capitol.

Sicknick, 42, was part of the force tasked with defending the Capitol when it was stormed by Donald Trump supporters in protest of the presidential election results on January 6.

Advert

Protesters overwhelmed police and forced their way inside the building, resulting in a full lockdown.

Two law enforcement officials cited by The New York Times have stated that Sicknick was hit by a fire extinguisher thrown by someone in the crowd in the halls of Congress. He was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Following the attack, the FBI sent a memo stating that 37 people are now under investigation in relation to Sicknick’s death.

Advert

The memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Times, further stated that fourteen other Capitol Police officers were injured in the mob. Sicknick is one of five people who lost their lives during the insurrection.

The US Capitol Police released a statement following the riots to say Sicknick passed away at approximately 9.30pm local time on Thursday, January 7, ‘due to injuries sustained while on duty’.

Flags over the Capitol building were lowered in honour of Sicknick following his death, with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen stating that no resources would be spared to hold those responsible to account, BBC News reports.

Advert

In a statement, the officer’s brother, Ken, said Sicknick wanted to be a police officer ‘his entire life’. He added: ‘Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember.’

Sicknick’s father, Charles, told Reuters: ‘If any good comes out of my son’s death, I just hope that it stops all the lunacy that’s been going on in this country.’

Authorities announced today, January 15, that they had arrested retired firefighter Robert Sanford after he was accused of hurling a fire extinguisher at a group of police officers.

Police US CapitolPolice US CapitolPA Images
Advert

The extinguisher struck an officer who was wearing a helmet in the head, then bounced and hit two other officers, one of whom was not wearing a helmet. Sanford has been charged four federal counts, but NBC News reports that the charges are not related to the death of Sicknick.

Sanford’s attorney, Enrique Latoison, claimed the retired firefighter made a ‘split-second decision’ to throw the extinguisher after getting caught up in the moment, saying: ‘Everyone was in a mob mentality.’

Sanford turned himself in to the FBI and was ordered to be held without bail.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
News

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month
Film and TV

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, FBI, US Capitol

Credits

The New York Times and 3 others

  1. The New York Times

    FBI is investigating 37 in the killing of a Capitol police officer by a pro-Trump mob

  2. NBC News

    Retired firefighter accused of throwing extinguisher at police during Capitol riot is arrested

  3. BBC

    Trump riots: FBI to investigate death of policeman Brian Sicknick

  4. Reuters

    U.S. Capitol police officer who died after violent assault 'loved his job'

 