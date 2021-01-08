FBI Offering $50,000 Reward For Information On Suspected Capitol Pipe Bomber FBI

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who has any information regarding the pipe bombs, which were found near the Capitol during the riots on Wednesday, January 6.

It comes after authorities discovered the potentially explosive devices near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters, after rioters stormed the government buildings in Washington DC.

Now, the FBI has released an image of a person wearing a grey hooded jacket, black gloves and black pants, holding an object in one hand, asking if anyone has any information that could lead to the ‘location, arrest and conviction’ of those responsible.

‘The FBI Washington Field is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on January 6,’ a tweet from the official body reads.

The poster attached to the tweet explains that the authorities first received multiple reports of explosives at round 1pm in the afternoon, which was around the same time that the protests began turning to riots, as Trump supports managed to breach the barricade which had been formed by police officers in front of the grounds.

Capitol police responded to the reports, which meant they were stretched even thinner on the ground, when it came to attempting to keep rioters out of the buildings, a spokesperson told CBS News.

So far, nearly 70 people have been arrested in relation to the riots, many of whom were caught breaching the curfew placed on the city in a bid to disperse crowds. However, authorities say they’re searching airports and hotels looking for rioters who broke into the government buildings.

So far, around 4,000 anonymous tips are said to have been made on the FBI’s website, and dozens of people have already been charged in relation to the violence that ensued.

A total of five people are reported to have lost their lives as a result of the events which took place, including Capitol officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died yesterday, January 7, ‘due to injuries sustained while on duty.’

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

‘Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,’ a statement from Capitol police read.

Meanwhile, a female protester died after being shot in the neck by officers after breaching security by entering the building, and three others are reported to have died from separate medical emergencies.

US Captiol police chief Steven Sund is resigning after widespread criticism at the lack of leadership in the force’s response to the events on Wednesday evening.