FBI Release Photos Of Suspect Who Crushed Police Officer During US Capitol Riot FBI/4 Washington

The FBI have released photos of a suspect who is believed to have crushed a police officer during last week’s Capitol riot.

Officer Daniel Hodges was assaulted by rioters during the ordeal on January 6, which left five people dead.

Advert 10

A video of Hodges shows him being crushed in a doorway during the riot, which has led the FBI to identify the potential suspect. The FBI are now appealing to the public to help them identify the man.

FBI

Along with the photo, police said in a statement yesterday, January 15, ‘During the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the suspect assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin MPD Officer Daniel Hodges in a door jam.’

Two photos have been shared of the unknown individual, showing a man with shoulder-length hair and glasses.

Advert 10

On Thursday, January 14, the Department of Justice said that more than 300 people were facing criminal charges as a result of the riot, Newsweek reports.

Following the riot, Officer Hodges said in an interview that he’s proud of the actions he took during the incident.

Speaking to NBC Washington, he said:

Advert 10

If it wasn’t my job I would have done that for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection. I’m glad I was in a position to be able to help. We’ll do it as many times as it takes.

He added, ‘They ripped my mask off. Stole my equipment. Beat me up. Sprayed me with everything.’

In a separate interview with CNN, Hodges added, ‘Some of them felt like we would be fast friends because so many of them have been vocal. They say things like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been supporting you through all this Black Lives Matter stuff, you should have our back’ and they felt entitled.’

Police US Capitol PA Images

Advert 10

Hodges continued:

They felt like they would just walk up there and tell us that they’re here to take back Congress and we would agree with them and we’d walk in hand in hand and just take over the nation. But obviously that’s not the case and it will never be the case.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact DC police at (202) 727-9099 or send a message to the Department’s text tip line at 50411, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.