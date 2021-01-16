unilad
Advert

FBI Release Photos Of Suspect Who Crushed Police Officer During US Capitol Riot

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jan 2021 13:36
FBI Release Photos Of Suspect Who Crushed Police Officer During US Capitol RiotFBI Release Photos Of Suspect Who Crushed Police Officer During US Capitol RiotFBI/4 Washington

The FBI have released photos of a suspect who is believed to have crushed a police officer during last week’s Capitol riot.

Officer Daniel Hodges was assaulted by rioters during the ordeal on January 6, which left five people dead.

Advert

A video of Hodges shows him being crushed in a doorway during the riot, which has led the FBI to identify the potential suspect. The FBI are now appealing to the public to help them identify the man.

FBI

Along with the photo, police said in a statement yesterday, January 15, ‘During the insurrection at the United States Capitol, the suspect assaulted and used a clear police shield to pin MPD Officer Daniel Hodges in a door jam.’

Two photos have been shared of the unknown individual, showing a man with shoulder-length hair and glasses.

Advert

On Thursday, January 14, the Department of Justice said that more than 300 people were facing criminal charges as a result of the riot, Newsweek reports.

Following the riot, Officer Hodges said in an interview that he’s proud of the actions he took during the incident.

Speaking to NBC Washington, he said:

Advert

If it wasn’t my job I would have done that for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection. I’m glad I was in a position to be able to help. We’ll do it as many times as it takes.

He added, ‘They ripped my mask off. Stole my equipment. Beat me up. Sprayed me with everything.’

In a separate interview with CNN, Hodges added, ‘Some of them felt like we would be fast friends because so many of them have been vocal. They say things like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been supporting you through all this Black Lives Matter stuff, you should have our back’ and they felt entitled.’

Police US CapitolPolice US CapitolPA Images
Advert

Hodges continued:

They felt like they would just walk up there and tell us that they’re here to take back Congress and we would agree with them and we’d walk in hand in hand and just take over the nation. But obviously that’s not the case and it will never be the case.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact DC police at (202) 727-9099 or send a message to the Department’s text tip line at 50411, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
News

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month
Film and TV

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Capitol, Capitol riot, FBI, Now, US News, washington

Credits

Newsweek and 1 other

  1. Newsweek

    FBI Release Photos of Suspect in Crushing of D.C. Police Officer During Riot

  2. CNN

    'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol

 