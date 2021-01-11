FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week PA Images

The FBI has reported that armed protests are being planned across the US throughout the week of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Biden is set to be sworn in on January 20 after successfully winning the 2020 election, but Donald Trump supporters are expected argue the results in a series of protests in the days leading up to and including Inauguration Day.

The news comes just days after rioters stormed the US Capitol building as lawmakers convened to certify the Electoral College votes.

In a bulletin cited by ABC’s Investigative Reporter Josh Margolin, the organisation said:

Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.

The FBI has reportedly received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on January 16, just four days ahead of Biden’s inauguration.

Margolin reported that the group has warned of a ‘huge uprising’ if Congress attempts to remove President Trump via the 25th Amendment.

Democrats began the formal process of removing Trump from office today, January 11, after asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Trump supporters appear to have taken to social media to plan their action, with Twitter announcing in a statement that ‘plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.’

The social media company made the revelation after banning President Trump from Twitter ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence.’

Capitol Hill PA Images

An official from the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that last week’s riot has sharpened the response and planning for the upcoming inauguration, adding that authorities are planning to enlist additional personnel to secure Washington DC.

The official said:

Now that it happened people will take it much more seriously. Now, the planners, they are all going to take it much more seriously.

In a statement released on Sunday, Colorado Democrat Rep. Jason Crow, said that the Department of Defense is aware of ‘further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists in the days up to and including Inauguration Day.’

In the wake of the insurrection, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked for additional security measures to be implemented in the city. He is also urging people to avoid coming into the city as Trump’s presidency comes to an end.

