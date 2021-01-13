FBI Report Warned Of 'War' At US Capitol One Day Before Riot PA Images

An FBI report warning Donald Trump supporters were planning ‘war’ at the Capitol was filed a day before the attacks, contradicting claims that the bureau had no prior intelligence of plans to storm the building.

A document obtained by The Washington Post has revealed a local FBI office in Virginia explicitly raised concerns that plans for violence were circulating among Pro-Trump extremists. In the days following the attack, in which five people were killed, the FBI told reporters that there was no indication that attendees at the MAGA rally on January 6 had planned to attack the Capitol.

The situational report included messages intercepted by the office, as well as details of plans that suggested some of those travelling to Washington were preparing to infiltrate the building. It warned that floorplans of the Capitol and its network of tunnels were being shared online, and that some groups were sharing out-of-state rendezvous points for rioters.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

In perhaps the clearest indication yet that the FBI did have intelligence that some protestors intended for the afternoon to turn violent, the report, which was approved for release on January 5, also detailed a message calling for protestors to ‘be ready to fight’.

The message went on to read:

Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.

In a press conference following the Post’s revelations on Tuesday, January 12, the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, said that the report had been shared with various other law enforcement agencies, including Capitol Police and DC Police. NBC News has since reported that the FBI did not circulate an intelligence bulletin, citing concerns over free speech.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

In a separate interview with The Washington Post, outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who resigned following the attack, said although he was aware of the ‘potential for some violent altercations’ he received ‘nothing indicating we would have a large mob seize the Capitol’.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have faced heavy scrutiny for their slow response during the storming of the Capitol, with most of the rioters being left free to roam around the building and then leave of their own accord. The US Department of Justice yesterday confirmed that it expected the number of people charged in connection with the event to rise into the ‘hundreds,’ adding that Americans would be ‘shocked’ by some of the evidence set to emerge from the investigation.