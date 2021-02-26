FBI Reportedly Investigating Whether Lady Gaga Dognapping Was Politically Motivated

PA Images/ladygaga/Instagram

FBI investigators are reportedly looking into whether the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs was politically motivated.

The FBI are said to be looking into whether or not Gaga was targeted because of her performance at the recent inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Advert 10

Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was ambushed by assailants outside his Los Angeles home while taking care of Gaga’s three French bulldogs, Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Fischer, 30, was shot in the chest four times before the thieves made off in a white sedan with Koji and Gustav. The third dog, Miss Asia, managed to escape, and can be seen in surveillance footage rushing back to Fischer’s side.

Fischer was taken to hospital after the shooting and is thankfully expected to make a full recovery. Police have said he was conscious and communicative when they arrived at the scene.

Advert 10

A source has told The Sun that FBI officials who specialise in kidnapping and ransom cases are now working alongside Los Angeles Police Department detectives to figure out whether the attack was politically motivated.

The source said:

Lady Gaga is high profile of course but she sang at President Biden’s inauguration which takes this case to another level. The FBI wants to know exactly what motivated this incident.

PA Images

Advert 10

Neighbour Buck Angel, who called 911 following the incident, told The Sun that he believed ‘where the attack happened can’t just be down to chance’.

Angel explained that the area where the incident occurred has ‘no witnesses that live there’, stating that it has ‘been empty for five years’:

They had to have chosen that spot to carry out the attack, and those dogs were targeted for ransom, it had to be. They must have wanted to blackmail Lady Gaga for money.

Angel added that ‘everyone’ walks dogs in that area at around the time the incident occurred, remarking:

Advert 10

It wouldn’t have been hard to figure out her dog walker’s routine. And there have not been any dogs stolen here, even though that has been happening in other parts of LA.

PA Images

As reported by TMZ, Gaga, who is said to be ‘extremely upset’, has now offered $500,000 for the return of her bulldogs ‘no questions asked’.

TMZ reported that anyone who has the two French bulldogs should reach out and claim the reward by emailing [email protected]

Advert 10