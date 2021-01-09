FBI Says There Is No Evidence Antifa Participated In US Capitol Riot PA Images

The FBI have been investigating the riots that took place at the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, and have found no evidence to link Antifa to the events.

Five people had died as a result of the riots, including Officer Brian D. Sicknick who passed away the day after the riots from injuries he had sustained.

Many people had claimed that Antifa, a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement in the US, had played a part in the devastating riots.

PA Images

Thousands of posts were shared on social media claiming the group was involved, with prominent figures such as Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas and Sarah Palin, adding to the misinformation.

Palin had tweeted at the time of the riots, ‘Media: quit labeling DC protestors “Conservatives, Republicans, Tea Partiers, Trump Supporters, etc” LOOK IN TO WHO THESE PEOPLE ARE who’d choose an apparent leaderless insane swarm to create a perception of condoned violence. KNOCK IT OFF.’

Following the ongoing misinformation surrounding Antifa’s involvement, Steven D’Antuono, an assistant director at the FBI, has now stated that there had been ‘no indication’ of the group’s involvement among the rioters, reported The New York Times.

In data analysed by media insights company Zignal Labs, it was found that, as of yesterday, January 8, Antifa being the ones to break into the Capitol was mentioned 411,099 times on social media, and that claims of mob’s actions being a ‘setup’ and an ‘inside job’ was mentioned 122,287 times.

Buzzfeed News has also been debunking the claims and reported on Thursday, January 7, that the reports of a facial recognition company identifying Antifa individuals at the riots were ‘completely false’.

PA Images

The Washington Times had written an article stating that XRVision ‘used its software to do facial recognition of protesters and matched two Philadelphia Antifa members to two men inside the Senate’, but the company have since spoken to Buzzfeed News stating that this information was incorrect.

XRVision then asked The Washington Times to amend its article and asked the newspaper for an apology.

The facial recognition company said in a statement:

Our attorney is in contact with the Washington Times and has instructed them to ‘Cease and Desist’ from any claims regarding sourcing of XRVision analytics, to retract the current claims, and publish an apology.

While Antifa haven’t been linked to being a part of Wednesday’s riots, as per BBC News, QAnon conspiracy theory believers and the Proud Boys have named as being present at the riots.