FBI Security Clearing Of Brett Kavanaugh Was ‘Faked’, Claims Senator

PA Images

A Democratic senator has called for a probe into the FBI’s background check of Brett Kavanaugh.

Sheldon Whitehouse has written to the US attorney general Merrick Garland, expressing concerns that the FBI did not thoroughly question the Supreme Court justice at his confirmation hearing.

In his letter, Whitehouse urged Garland to revisit the ‘politically-constrained and perhaps fake FBI investigation’ into alleged misconduct by Kavanaugh.

In 2018, Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault against her during their time in high school. He also faced separate allegations of exposing himself to a woman in college. Kavanaugh denied the claims, but neither he nor Ford was interviewed during the FBI’s investigation.

PA

In 2018, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice (DoJ) said it would not investigate Ford’s allegation because it ‘does not involve any potential federal crime,’ Associated Press reports.

‘The purpose of a background investigation is to determine whether the nominee could pose a risk to the national security of the United States,’ the DoJ said.

‘Dr Ford’s testimony obviously justified further investigation to seek corroborating or inconsistent evidence. The nominee disputed her testimony, so there were questions of fact to resolve,’ Whitehouse contended.

Additionally, Whitehouse points out that several other witnesses ‘likely to have relevant information’ came forward to share their accounts, however when they tried to contact the FBI, they ‘could find no one at the Bureau willing to accept their testimony’.

PA

‘When members made inquiries we faced the same experience: the FBI had assigned no person to accept or gather evidence,’ Whitehouse writes, alluding to his earlier suggestion that the entire investigation was fake.

‘This was unique behaviour in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter, the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,’ he added.

The FBI later opened a ‘tip line’ to allow the public to send in additional information relating to the probe. However, there was allegedly no action taken to review any of the information that came in.

‘This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,’ Whitehouse writes.

‘It cannot and should not be the policy of the FBI to not follow up on serious allegations of misconduct during background check investigations,’ he added, criticising the FBI’s director Chris Wray for refusing to answer questions about how the investigation was carried out.