FBI Seize Weapons During Home Raid Of YouTuber Jake Paul

The FBI has seized weapons, including a number of guns, during a raid on the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul.

It comes after 23-year-old Paul was charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly after being identified at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona, where rioters had gathered and were looting shops.

A spokesperson for the FBI said an armed swat team carried out the raid, which took place while the YouTuber wasn’t home, but would not say the reason – only that the search was related to an ongoing investigation.

In newly released photos taken outside his Los Angeles home, law enforcement officials could be seen removing what appeared to be firearms from the property. One such picture showed a long gun resting next to a hot tub in Paul’s garden.

‘The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation,’ an FBI representative said in a statement, BBC News reports.

The statement continued:

The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.

Paul was arrested in June during a protest at a Scottsdale shopping centre in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police. Police declared the demonstration a riot after looting began.

Despite telling US media he was only there to meet protesters and claiming he and his team were ‘strictly documenting, not engaging’, the YouTuber was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

Paul denied looting and, in a statement posted on social media, said he simply wanted to film everything that was happening to ‘share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we travelled through’.

Paul was also criticised last month for holding an all-day party at his Calabasas home, which allegedly broke public health orders as party-goers did not wear face masks or practise social distancing.

At the time, Mayor Alicia Weintraub expressed outrage over such a large gathering, which took place amid rising coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths in California.

Mayor Weintraub said she learned of the party after residents complained, telling her they saw ‘tons of people walking on the street unmasked and then gathering’. Video footage of the house party also went viral on social media, where Paul has around 20 million followers.

‘I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community,’ the mayor told ABC News, noting that the city had recently enacted a policy of issuing a minimum $100 fine for not wearing a facial covering in public.

Weintraub continued: ‘We’re trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.’