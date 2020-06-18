FBI Tracks Down White Woman Who Set Cop Cars Alight Using Custom Slogan Tee She Got From Etsy

FBI Track Down White Woman Who Set Cop Cars Alight Using Custom Slogan Tee She Got From Etsy U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania

The FBI has tracked down a white woman who set cop cars alight after identifying where she got her custom slogan t-shirt from.

Now in custody, Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal wore a T-shirt saying ‘KEEP THE IMMIGRANTS, DEPORT THE RACISTS’ while torching a police car during the George Floyd Philadelphia protests last month.

A photo and video of 33-year-old Blumenthal committing the crime was shared on social media, spurring authorities to track her down.

The 33-year-old is now facing two counts of felony arson and, if found guilty, a sentence of seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $250,000, The Philadelphia Enquirer reports.

Wearing a scarf over her face, it will have been difficult to visually identify Blumenthal, so authorities looked to her unique T-shirt as a way of doing so.

FBI agents were able to find the custom T-shirt on Etsy and see that a user known as ‘Xx Mv’ had purchased one and reviewed it.

Blumenthal commented, ‘Fast shipping, thanks very much!’, which was posted alongside a small picture of her just days before the protest took place. From the review, authorities traced the user’s URL to find it belonged to ‘alleycatlore’, an Etsy user listed as being from Philadelphia, where the incident took place.

Cop car PA Images

Savvy agents then linked ‘alleycatlore’ to an account with the username of Lore-Elisabeth on Poshmark, an online marketplace for people to buy and sell clothes. After searching her name and location on LinkedIn, agents successfully found Blumenthal.

As well as her T-shirt, authorities identified her by a peace sign tattoo on her forearm.

Police are thought to have looked through 500 photographs to identify Blumenthal, as well as videos of her where the tattoo was visible.

Advert

Blumenthal U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Speaking about the crime committed, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said:

We at the U.S. Attorney’s Office fully support the First Amendment right of the people to assemble peaceably and to petition their government. But torching a police car has nothing to do with peaceful protest or any legitimate message. It is a violent and despicable act that will be prosecuted in this District to the fullest extent of the law. Anybody who engaged in such acts can stand by to put your hands behind your back and head to federal prison. We are coming for you.

Protests can have a huge impact on social issues when done properly, but setting police cars on fire isn’t going to make the positive change society needs.