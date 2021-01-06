FBI Tracked Down Ghislaine Maxwell Using Cell Phone Data PA Images

Jeffrey Epstein’s associate and ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was tracked down by the FBI by using cell phone data.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 for helping the late Jeffrey Epstein traffic and abuse young girls. She’s since been charged with recruiting and grooming three girls – the youngest aged 14 – to be sexually abused by Epstein.

Currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, a judge rejected her $28.5 million bail proposal last month after her lawyers described the conditions at the prison as ‘intolerable’.

Now, newly unsealed documents have revealed that the FBI successfully caught Maxwell after using a GPS and data tracker to locate her. She was arrested at her 156-acre property in Bradford, New Hampshire, UK.

The court filing obtained by The Daily Beast showed that Maxwell opened a mobile account under the name ‘G Max’ and used it to communicate with her sister, her lawyer and Scott Borgerson, whom she’s rumoured to be married to.

The discovery of her phone and supposed location was used in an affidavit in support of an application for a search warrant to search Maxwell’s property. This was filed on July 1, the day before she was taken into custody.

As per The Daily Beast, part of the affidavit read, ‘The FBI does not know Maxwell’s current location and accordingly requires the information sought in this application in order to locate and arrest Maxwell.’

The warrant then allowed the FBI to ‘use an investigative device or devices capable of broadcasting signals that will be received by’ on Maxwell’s phone, ‘or receiving signals from nearby cellular devices’.

The newly-unsealed affidavit continued:

Such a device may function in some respects like a cellular tower, except that it will not be connected to the cellular network and cannot be used by a cell phone to communicate with others.

It’s thought Maxwell had been laying low in New Hampshire for weeks prior to her arrest following the news of Epstein’s death. The American financier was found dead in his cell in August 2019 while he was being held without bail.

Despite the 59-year-old’s charges stating that she groomed girls as young as 14, she insists that she never hired someone to work for Epstein that was under the age of 18.

Several people have come forward in recent years about the abuse they had received from Epstein, including one woman known as Kiki Doe. In an interview with UNILAD, Kiki, who was 19 at the time she was recruited, said that she doesn’t feel like justice was served due to Epstein dying before he went to trial.

As it stands, Maxwell’s trial is set to begin in July, reported The Guardian.