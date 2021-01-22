FBI Ups Reward To $75,000 For Suspect Who Planted Pipe Bombs At Capitol Riot FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has upped its reward for information leading to the suspect who planted pipe bombs at the US Capitol to $75,000.

The award, which was originally set at $50,000 following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, has been increased in a bid to obtain information that will lead to the ‘location, arrest and conviction’ of the person(s) responsible for planting the bombs.

Authorities have released CCTV pictures of a person wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and carrying a rucksack, but have not specified that this is a suspect.

Officials first received notice of two suspected bombs shortly after 1.00pm on the day of the riots. The two improvised devices, which did not explode, were found and defused outside the two headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees.

US Capitol Police said that its bomb squad ‘determined that both devices were, in fact, hazardous and could cause great harm to public safety’.

So far, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have received more than 4,000 tip-offs regarding the explosives.

Law enforcement has so far arrested more than 100 people on charges related to the riots, which left five people dead.

Congress Finalises Biden's Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol

Investigators are now also looking into the level of planning that was taken ahead of the attack. They said they now have enough evidence that indicates the riots were more than just a protest that got out of control.

‘Certainly, some things that we saw on the ground were some indication that there were some coordination going on, but I think as we get further into the investigation, a lot of that will be revealed,’ Robert Contee, acting MPD Chief said.

Police bodycam footage, as well as posts to social media on the day, have been vital to the investigations.

According to court documents, bodycam footage shows the extent of violence against police officers, including being attacked with flagpoles, a taser, and a fire extinguisher.

Authorities are also investigating more than 28 police officers who are suspected of participating in the riots. This includes one officer who was filmed posing for selfies with an insurgent.

Art Acevedo, a Houston Police Chief, told TIME magazine that ‘any police officer sworn to protect the constitution and the rule of law [who is] found to have engaged in the attack on the Capitol will be facing some very severe sanctions’.

‘To think that there were police officers who participated in this plot against our country and this attack against our country, it’s heart-wrenching. It’s a fireable offence,’ he added.