FBI Warns QAnon May Pose As National Guard During Biden's Inauguration PA Images

The FBI has warned that QAnon supporters could try and pose as members of the National Guard during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

It’s feared that these conspiracy theorists – who believe President Donald Trump is embroiled in a secret war with elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles and cannibals in the fields of government, business and the media – will attempt to infiltrate the inauguration in a bid to disrupt proceedings.

The FBI has also reportedly observed people downloading and sharing maps of sensitive locations in Washington DC, while discussing how those facilities might be used to interfere with security measures.

QAnon PA Images

This is according to an article in The Washington Post, which detailed findings from bureau report that found the National Guard had observed increased surveillance in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots.

Guardsmen reported that members of the public had been taping and recording their manoeuvres, noting that some of those tapes had later appeared online.

The FBI has warned that QAnon followers, as well as other members of far-right groups, could well purchase National Guard uniforms at Army surplus stores or wear uniforms they obtained during previous military service.

Pro-Trump supporters will often wear military clothing at their events, while far-right counterprotesters have been known to wear military tactical gear at Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Joe Biden PA Images

The FBI intelligence briefing, released Monday, January 18, didn’t identify specific plans for an attack at the inauguration that would be comparable to the riots at the Capitol.

It was also noted that ‘numerous’ militia and extremist groups have publicly denounced any violence directed towards the transition of power from President Trump to President-elect Biden.

Although the FBI has detected ‘suspicious traffic’ while monitoring the same sort of communication systems used by some of those who stormed the Capitol, it is understood that ‘nothing that points to any specific action’.

As reported by The Washington Post, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray revealed last week that agents were working to monitor an ‘extensive amount of concerning online chatter’, remarking on the challenge of ‘trying to distinguish what’s aspirational versus what’s intentional’.

NY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DC PA Images

Wray continued:

We’re monitoring all incoming leads, whether they’re calls for armed protest, potential threats that grow out of the January 6 breach of the Capitol, or other kinds of potential threats leading up to inaugural events and in various other targets. So we’re latched up with all of our partners in that regard.

Speaking with Associated Press on Sunday, January 17, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said that officials are conscious of the potential threat of an insider attack or other such threats from service members involved in securing the inauguration.

McCarthy went on to reveal that he had warned commanders to be vigilant for any issues within their ranks as inauguration day approaches. As of yet, McCarthy and other leaders have found no evidence of such threats, with officials stating that the vetting hadn’t flagged any problems.

