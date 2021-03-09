FBI Warns White Supremacists Are Trying To Join US Military And Law Enforcement

PA Images

White supremacists are attempting to ‘seek affiliation’ by infiltrating the US military and law enforcement, an internal FBI report has warned.

Right-wing extremists are on a mission to ‘terrorise minorities’ and ‘initiate a collapse of society’ according to the leaked report, which was first published by ABC News.

The report comes after investigations between 2016 and 2020 found it was ‘very likely’ white supremacists and other extremists would attempt to affiliate with the military and law enforcement to further their ideologies.

The report, which was published on February 25, was handed out to various law enforcement agencies in Texas and other parts of the United States.

‘In the long term, FBI San Antonio assesses [racially motivated violent extremists] successfully entering military and law enforcement careers almost certainly will gain access to non-public tradecraft and information, enabling them to enhance operational security and develop new tactics in and beyond the FBI San Antonio region,’ read the document.

The authors of the report explained their findings were ‘based on evidence [extremists] expressed a desire to join the military and law enforcement primarily to obtain tradecraft to prepare for and initiate a collapse of society, specifically by engaging in violence against the US government and specified racial and ethnic groups’.

‘Online peers encouraged them to seek these careers and [extremists] built relationships with associates seeking military employment, focusing on the associates’ current and future martial skills,’ they continued.

The federal organisation has since come under fire from critics, who have accused FBI agents of not acting fast enough in dealing with the infiltration of white supremacists.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin released a statement in which he said the FBI claimed it had ‘no evidence that racist infiltration was a problem’ just last year when it was asked to testify in court, something he said is having ‘dangerous and deadly consequences’.

‘Now, the January insurrection – and the growing evidence of off-duty law enforcement officers being involved in the attack on Congress – and this newly-leaked report confirm in my mind that the FBI’s failure to level with the American people about organised racist infiltration of law enforcement is having dangerous and deadly consequences,’ he continued.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed that the federal organisation had been ‘sounding the alarm’ with regards to the surge in domestic terror threat levels ‘for a number of years now’.