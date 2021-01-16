FBI Witness Reports Proud Boys Planned To Assassinate Mike Pence During Capitol Riot
Following last week’s Capitol riot, an FBI witness has claimed the Proud Boys group had planned on assassinating Vice President Mike Pence.
In addition to Pence, the FBI witness said the far-right group also planned on targeting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
The FBI special agent made the claims in an affidavit as part of a criminal complaint against Dominic Pezzola, who has been accused of partaking in the events that unfolded at the US Capitol in Washington on January 6.
Pezzola was arrested yesterday, January 15, charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison, Newsweek reports.
43-year-old Pezzola, also known as ‘Spaz’, is alleged to have smashed a window of the Capitol building using a shield he had stolen from a police officer, before entering the building.
However, an FBI witness stated they heard Pezzola discussing much more violent acts than just damaging the building.
Part of the affidavit filed on Wednesday, January 13, read:
[The witness] stated that other members of the group talked about things that they had done during the day, and they said that anyone they got their hands on they would have killed, including Nancy Pelosi.
[The witness] further stated that members of this group, which included ‘Spaz,’ said that they would have killed [Vice President] Mike Pence if given the chance.
It continued, ‘The group said it would be returning on the ’20th,’ which your affiant takes to mean the Presidential Inauguration scheduled for January 20, 2021, and that they plan to kill every single ‘m-fer’ they can. [The witness] stated the men said they all had firearms or access to firearms.’
Following the riot, videos surfaced online purporting to be Pezzola having a ‘victory smoke’ in the Capitol building. In the clip, the 43-year-old can be heard saying, ‘Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. This is f*cking awesome,’ ABC News reports.
Pezzola reportedly turned himself in to the police and will be detained until his trial in Washington DC as federal prosecutors said he has a ‘risk of flight and risk of danger’.
Pezzola’s arrest comes after the leader of the Proud Boys’ Hawaii division was arrested just 48 hours after the riot took place. Nick Ochs had led authorities straight to his own arrest after posting a photograph of himself inside the building smoking a cigarette with the caption, ‘Hello from the Captiol lol’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Capitol riot, Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Now, Proud Boys, US News, washington