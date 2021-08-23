Female Board Members At Top UK Companies Paid 40 Percent Less Than Male Counterparts

PA Images

It has recently been revealed that at the UK’s largest companies, female board members are paid around 40% less than their male counterparts.

We may be in 2021, but apparently that means little when it comes to gender equality in the upper ranks of corporate Britain.

Advert 10

According to new data, the gender pay gap is at its widest among the top ranks of the country.

In 2020, at FTSE 100 companies, women took home an average of £104,800 for non-executive roles, compared to the men’s average of £107,400.

The average pay of executive board members totalled £1.5 million for women and £2.5 million for men – a whole £1 million more, according to data from recruiter New Street Consulting Group.

Advert 10

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, last year, in the broader job market, women took home 15.5% less than men.

Despite these statistics, director at New Street Consulting Group, Claire Carter, said there has been ‘great progress’ to bring ‘more women on to boards’. She noted, however, the data showed there is much more that needs to be done for the future.

‘Focusing solely on the percentages of directors that are women is not enough when trying to approach equality’, she said.

Advert 10

In recent years, across UK public companies the number of female directors has risen. In January this year, women held 34.4% of board positions across the FTSE 350, in comparison to 21.9% in October 2015.

The increase came as a result of a set target by the government-backed Hampton-Alexander Review, aiming to increase the proportion of female board representation as shareholders. Companies were also pushed to appoint more women by groups such as the 30% Club.

The 30% Club co-chair, Ann Cairns, attributed the gender pay gap to being down to women holding fewer of the top and higher-paying jobs. Furthermore, very few women currently chair big UK companies, with top executive jobs such as chief executive or chief financial officer, also less likely to be held by women.

Advert 10

Independent adviser on environmental, social and governance issues, Deborah Gilshan, said questions need to be asked surrounding these findings, including why female directors tend not to be appointed to top board and executive roles.

She continued:

Clearly, there is still much to do in terms of both the gender pay gap at the top of companies and in increasing female representation at the most senior and most visible leadership roles of FTSE 100 companies.

Advert 10

After looking at the pay of nearly 950 directors last year, including over 700 non-executive board members, The New Street research found that the median pay for non-executive directors was £85,895 for women and £103,900 for men.

Executives were paid a median of £1.3 million if female and £1.9 million if male.

Colin Baines, investment engagement manager at Friends Provident Foundation, said it was ‘deeply concerning’ that ‘enormous pay gaps’ are still at play.

He noted how it has become ‘increasingly clear’ fairer pay frameworks should be being sought out by companies and should cover ‘executive pay ratios, gender and ethnic pay gaps, and even class and social mobility’.