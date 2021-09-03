Female Boxer Dies Aged 18 Just Five Days After Being Injured During Fight

It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm. The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement.

We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.