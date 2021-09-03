Female Boxer Dies Aged 18 Just Five Days After Being Injured During Fight
An 18-year-old female Mexican boxer has died five days after appearing to have a seizure after receiving a series of power punches in her last fight.
A statement released on Thursday, September 2, by event organiser Groupe Yvon Michel said Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died from injuries she received in last Saturday’s match with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday night.
The statement read:
It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm. The entire team at Groupe Yvon Michel team is extremely distressed by this painful announcement.
We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.
Zapata was left stunned in the fourth round after Houle landed a left uppercut and right hook, and she could not return to her corner. She did not answer the bell to start the fifth round, and then seemed to have a seizure, before her partner and trainer Jovanni Martinez laid her down in the ring.
The teenage boxer was then carried out on a stretcher and rushed to hospital, where she sadly later died.
As per Global News, the Régie des Alcools des Courses et des Jeux (RACJ), the body that oversees numerous industries including combat sports in Quebec, will investigate the fight after seizing Houle’s gloves. This is said to be standard procedure, and there is no suggestion of any foul play.
