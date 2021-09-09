unilad
Female President Of Sex Cult Posing As Self Help Group Is Finally Sentenced

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Sep 2021 12:00
Female President Of Sex Cult Posing As Self Help Group Is Finally SentencedPA Images

The co-founder and former president of the NXIVM sex cult has been sentenced to 42 months in prison.

Nancy Salzman acted as the ‘right hand’ of Keith Raniere, who is currently serving a 120 year sentence for crimes including sex trafficking after his victims said they had been kept as ‘sex slaves’ by the cult leader.

She was found guilty for her role as an ‘enabler’ of the grooming and abuse of women by its leader.

Female President Of Sex Cult Posing As Self Help Group Is Finally SentencedPA Images

Salzman was convicted in 2019 of racketeering conspiracy, after a court heard how she worked to obstruct and investigate ‘perceived critics and enemies’ of NXIVM. Over the course of more than a decade Salzman led attempts to ‘intimidate NXIVM’s detractors’ out of ‘misguided loyalty and blind allegiance to Raniere,’ Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn Kasulis said following the sentencing.

In a statement, Kasulis said, ‘Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for her crimes…we hope that it brings some measure of closure to the vulnerable women who were victimized and abused.’

The sentencing comes just over two months after actor Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in grooming women for the cult, which marketed itself as a self help group for wealthy and successful women.

Allison Mack (PA Images)PA Images

Salzman expressed regret over her role in the cult in a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 8, saying she was ‘horrified and ashamed’, and described Raniere as a ‘narcissistic sociopath,’ the New York Daily News reports,

Attorneys for Salzman said she acknowledged ‘the full weight of her wrongdoing while she served as Keith Raniere’s collaborator and enabler’.

In a sentencing memo issued prior to the hearing, Assistant US Attorney Tanya Hajjar told Salzman she had ‘disparaged or humiliated women and blamed victims of abuse’, adding ‘you never rejected [Raniere]. The door was always open but you never left’.

Salzman was ordered to report to prison in January 2022, having recently undergone a medical procedure, BBC News reports.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

