Fergie Could Be ‘Called As A Witness’ In Prince Andrew Sex Abuse Case

Alamy

Sarah, Duchess of York could be ‘called as a witness’ in the sexual assault lawsuit filed against Prince Andrew by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre has claimed that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew ‘against her will’ three times under the orders of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In a civil lawsuit filed back in August, Giuffre alleged that these three incidents occurred back in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Advert 10

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the claims, and his attorney Andrew Brettler is seeking to get the US case dismissed, with recently filed papers with Manhattan’s federal court reinforcing that Prince Andrew ‘unequivocally denies’ the ‘baseless’ suit.

Alamy

Now, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies has stated that ‘there are two people in the United Kingdom where there might be the [need] for a letters rogatory’, as per Law & Crime, making reference here to a request made by a federal judge to help secure evidence from another country.

Boies asserted that they might be able to get these individuals to appear voluntarily, adding, ‘We ought to know that within the next two to three weeks.’

Advert 10

This has led to speculation that Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah, Duchess of York – best known to the public as ‘Fergie’ – could be subpoenaed, as reported by The Telegraph.

This comes after Sigrid McCawley, another of Giuffre’s lawyers, suggested that the Duchess could be one of those asked for a deposition.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas