Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges

Fetty Wap has been arrested on federal drug charges and taken into custody by the FBI.

The 30-year-old rapper, born William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested by officers at New York’s Citi Field stadium on Thursday, October 28.

The indictment against Maxwell remains sealed at the time of writing, however it’s expected he will be arraigned in a federal New York courtroom today, October 29.

Maxwell was previously arrested two years ago after allegedly assaulting three hotel employees, after which he faced three counts of battery, ABC7 reports. Local news reports state the rapper hit a parking attendant during an altercation. Although officers initially said Maxwell hit one employee, they later said he ‘committed a battery’ on three employees.

Maxwell was reportedly also arrested and charged with a DUI in November 2017, with officers stating that he had been caught drag racing against another car on a highway in New York City.

The latest arrest comes shortly after the release of Maxwell’s latest album The Butterfly Effect, which marks his first full length studio album in six years.

In August this year, Maxwell suffered the tragic loss of his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, due to heart complications she’d had since birth.

