Fetty Wap Breaks Silence On His 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Death With Touching Tribute

PA Images/@fettywap1738/Instagram

Fetty Wap has shared an emotional tribute to his daughter Lauren Maxwell, who sadly has died at the age of four.

Acclaimed rapper Fetty Wap took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his thoughts and emotions regarding the passing of his four year old daughter Lauren Maxwell. Turquoise Miami, the mother of Lauren, shared news of their daughter’s passing, but Fetty Wap had not publicly spoken about the tragedy until today.

During the live-vigil held on Instagram Live saw Fetty Wap asked everyone that tuned in to flood the comments with the blue butterfly emoji, which he said was Lauren’s favorite animal. The stream of comments with blue butterflies had Fetty Wap in tears as he said, ‘Man, thank y’all. That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.’



Prior to Tuesday’s Instagram Live, Turquoise Miami made her daughter’s death public with a touching tribute post of her own:

‘This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip’.

In the aftermath of Lauren’s death, many of Fetty Wap’s fans seems to criticize the rapper for not being present in Lauren’s life, according to Page Six. This prompted Turquoise to release a statement urging the public to understand that recently their ‘co-parenting had improved. And we came to a better place for Lauren.’

Turquoise went on to slam everyone who was ‘kicking’ Fetty during this difficult time. ‘All that Y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her,’ Turquoise wrote. ‘She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.’

Lauren’s cause of death has not been released at this time.