Fetty Wap Released On $500,000 Bond Following FBI Bust

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Nov 2021 13:34
Fetty Wap Released On $500,000 Bond Following FBI BustAlamy

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on $500,000 bond after he was arrested by the FBI and indicted on federal drug charges last month. 

The artist, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested just hours before a scheduled appearance at Rolling Loud New York on October 28.

The US Attorney’s Office revealed Maxwell was charged, along with five other individuals, with ‘conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances’. The rapper was described as a ‘kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization’ as the drugs were obtained on the West Coast and brought back to the New Jersey region.

Fetty Wap (Alamy)Alamy

Maxwell remained behind bars for more than a week before US District Judge Joanna Seybert released him on $500,000 secured bond this week.

The 30-year-old will be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug testing while on bond, and though he has been ordered to surrender his passport he will be able to travel if given permission from pretrial services and federal prosecutors.

A press release from the US Attorney’s Office, cited by Vulture, said authorities seized a total of 16 kilograms of cocaine, along with two kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, five guns, and around $1.5 million in cash while carrying out a search warrant as part of their investigation.

Fetty Wap (Alamy)Alamy

A September indictment obtained by the publication added that at least five kilograms of cocaine can be attributed to Maxwell and his alleged co-conspirator, Anthony Cyntje, who has been identified as a New Jersey correction officer.

In a statement made following Maxwell’s arrest, his attorney Navarro Gray said, ‘We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding.’

