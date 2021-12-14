Final ‘Major’ Storm Of The Year Will See ‘Snowbomb’ Blast The UK

High pressure, already across southern areas, is expected to build further north, pushing the remaining wind and rain away. Here any rain will be light, giving a much drier second half to December for all and winds expected to be predominantly calm.

Although rather cloudy at first, cloud amounts should reduce through the period, especially in the south and southeast. Temperatures near average to start, and locally mild in the north, although they will tend to become colder in time for Christmas, especially in southern areas.