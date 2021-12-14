Final ‘Major’ Storm Of The Year Will See ‘Snowbomb’ Blast The UK
A ‘snowbomb’ is set to hit the UK in the final ‘major’ storm of 2021.
If you wanted one last shot at a white Christmas, then unfortunately you may have to wait a few extra days for Mother Nature to answer your prayers, for on December 27, it has been predicted that there is ‘potential for some snow fall‘.
On the other hand, if you’re sick of the constant barrage of aggressive weather, then you’ll be relieved to know that as ominous as a ‘snowbomb’ sounds, it should be the last major hit for the year.
Storms Arwen and Barra have given the UK a good run for its money, but get ready to grab onto your hats and yank on your gloves one more time for the final week of December.
However, as if January wasn’t bad enough already, the ‘snowbomb’ may be the final storm of the year, but five more are expected just around the corner, The Mirror reports.
Storm Barra was deemed a ‘weatherbomb‘ because of the snow, rain, and blizzards it saw up until Wednesday, December 8. The latest ‘snowbomb’ may also turn into a ‘weatherbomb’ if in the next 24 hours the central pressure lowers to 24 millibars.
British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale confirmed the final ‘major’ storm of the year, and told The Sun how it will ‘set the trend for coming months’, where ‘five to six storms’ are expected to ‘hit through the winter period’.
On December 27, in the space of an hour, around 3mm of rain is expect to fall in the south-west of England, according to WXCharts.
Around 1cm of snow is predicted to fall in the North West in an hour, with more possible through the night, leading to a potential 2cm of snow an hour by December 28.
The Met Office stated:
High pressure, already across southern areas, is expected to build further north, pushing the remaining wind and rain away. Here any rain will be light, giving a much drier second half to December for all and winds expected to be predominantly calm.
Although rather cloudy at first, cloud amounts should reduce through the period, especially in the south and southeast. Temperatures near average to start, and locally mild in the north, although they will tend to become colder in time for Christmas, especially in southern areas.
It concluded that the risk of frost and fog will increase, with it only clearing slowly through the mornings, but said it could even last all day in some areas.
