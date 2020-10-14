Finland Will Jail Men Who Send Unsolicited D*ck Pics Pexels

New laws proposed in Finland would see men jailed for sending unsolicited ‘d*ck pics’.

Under current legislation in the Nordic country, sexual harassment is only recognised as a crime if it involves physical touching. However, lawmakers are hoping to broaden its scope.

Advert

Plans being drawn up by ministers would see punitive measures for explicit images sent without consent under sexual harassment laws, alongside verbal and text harassment.

Man Phone Pexels

The amendments could lead to six months in prison for those who send unsolicited images, the MailOnline reports. While some have been prosecuted under the country’s defamation laws, they don’t recognise the sexual angle of the imagery.

However, defamation cases are notoriously difficult to pursue and as campaigners who have long been fighting for a change note, the current laws don’t recognise the sexual intent of the act.

Advert

Sami Kiriakos, a legal advisor at the Finnish Ministry of Justice, said the new laws could be submitted by ‘some time next year’, at which point it’d be put to the parliament for an official vote. There’s no official date for submission, at the time of writing.

Finland: Parliament of Finland, Helsinki PA Images

The draft legislation would see the definition of sexual harassment under law to include ‘harassment verbally, through pictures or messages, taking photos of another or exposing oneself’. People could be fined or receive six months in prison, the maximum sentence.

Moves to change the law have been escalated following an eye-opening study by Plan International, a children’s rights charity. Its findings revealed that more than half of 14,000 girls and young women surveyed had endured some form of sexual harassment online.

Advert

In another area of the study, it also found that around 35% of women aged between 15-25 had received ‘sexual or explicit photos or images’.

Man Phone Pexels

Kiriakos said: ‘The studies based on questionnaires show that sexual harassment is quite common and that the victims of this type of behaviour are most often female, so it is very relevant to consider how it should be dealt with in law.’

He added: ‘These types of offences, or virtually anything that occurs on the web, may be very difficult to investigate… [but] investigative authorities do have coercive measures which apply to sexual offences if certain conditions are met, such as access to telecommunications data.’

Advert

Proposals would also see the legal definition of rape changed to ‘sex without consent’, as opposed to its current legislation which requires violence or the threat of violence in order to qualify for the crime.