Finland’s President Appears To Swat Away Donald Trump’s Hand As He Touches Him

Donald Trump may not have been rejected by the GOP yet but he certainly has been by Finland’s president.

President Trump sat down in the Oval Office to take questions alongside the president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

Little did he know one small act from the conference would fly all over the Internet in a wave of anti-Trump sentiment.

While Trump took questions ranging from his impeachment inquiry to his phone call with the Ukrainian president to House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, it was the body language that has grabbed media attention.

As you can see from the video, at one point Trump attempted to pat his counterpart on the leg only for the Finn to swat it away.

The unexpected reaction came just after a reporter asked what the US could learn from Finland, seeing as they’ve been ranked as the happiest country on Earth for two years in a row by the World Happiness Report.

He said, ‘Finland is a happy country,’ as he touched Niinistö’s knee only to be glared at and have his hand swatted away.

Trump immediately withdrew his hand and continued his rant about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Naturally it only took a moment for Twitter to see the exchange and pile in with RT-inducing quips.

One person said, ‘Never a student of history, Trump is unaware that you never invade Finland’.

Another said, ‘Call me old-fashioned but unless you’re hangin’ out with your buddies, that is SOOO inappropriate to reach out and slap the knee of another leader. Trump has zero class’.

And a third said, ‘I guess we can add the President of Finland to the list of people Trump has touched without consent’.

Even Robert De Niro, who’s been a historic and recent critic of Trump, weighed in to say:

Trump: BFF? Finnish President: Touch me ONE MORE TIME and I swear to God… Finland #TrumpMeltdown

Another day, another embarrassing moment for the most powerful man on the planet.

