Fire Department Issue Warning Over Frying Thanksgiving Day Turkey
A fire department put on a demonstration to warn the public about the dangers of frying a turkey for Thanksgiving Day.
My mum always warned me to never try and deep fry anything, let alone a frozen bird without pre-thawing or drying it, in a huge vat of bubbling oil. It may taste delicious, but I’d rather not try this one at home.
The City of Gulfport, in Mississippi, alongside its fire service, created a video to raise awareness about the potential hazards that come with incorrectly frying the celebratory bird.
Fire Chief Billy Kelley, from the Mississippi Fire Department, explained how the demonstration was to show exactly ‘what not to do’ on today’s day of celebration and thanks.
He said:
We put in a frozen turkey, and it immediately turns and thaws it out, and the water will make the oil flare up. So when cooking turkeys, make sure they’re completely thawed out and that you dry them off before you put them in.
Make sure your oil is at the correct temperature, and it’s not too hot or it will flare up on you and cause a bad day. And by doing a demonstration like this, if we can help one family from a burn injury or a house fire, we’ve done our job.
Kelley noted how the ‘last thing’ his team wanted to be doing was having to ‘show up on Thanksgiving and see that somebody’s either been hurt from a burn or lost everything they’ve worked for through the holidays’.
‘You know, our guys take that personal and take that home with them, when you see somebody over the holidays lose everything they’ve got,’ Kelley concluded.
So this Thanksgiving, don’t try and be all Heston Blumenthal about it, just stick the bird in the oven.
