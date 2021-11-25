Fire Department Issue Warning Over Frying Thanksgiving Day Turkey

We put in a frozen turkey, and it immediately turns and thaws it out, and the water will make the oil flare up. So when cooking turkeys, make sure they’re completely thawed out and that you dry them off before you put them in.

Make sure your oil is at the correct temperature, and it’s not too hot or it will flare up on you and cause a bad day. And by doing a demonstration like this, if we can help one family from a burn injury or a house fire, we’ve done our job.