Firearms Company Faces Backlash After Launching New Gun Covered In Lego
Firearm company Culper Precision has received criticism for its weapon called the ‘BLOCK19’, which is made from LEGO-like bricks.
There were at least 369 unintentional shootings by children in the US in 2020 alone, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. This statistic has alarmed many concerned about gun regulation in the US.
Nonetheless, firearm company Culper Precision created a ‘BLOCK19’ – a Glock 19 made out of red, yellow and blue LEGO blocks. The weapon would cost consumers between $549 to $765 (USD) depending on the specifications.
In a now-deleted description of the product, Culper Precision stated:
We have been building guns out of blocks for the last 30 years, and wanted to flip the script to aggravate Mom.
There is satisfaction that can ONLY be found in the shooting sports, and this is just one small way to break the rhetoric from anti-gun folks and draw attention to the fact that the shooting sports are SUPER FUN.
The description of the product also stated that ‘Guns are fun. Shooting is fun. Thirty rounds full auto is fun.’
Naturally, many were worried this weapon could be used by children or perceived as a toy. On a post made about the product on June 24, Facebook user Ethan Jensen responded, ‘This is, without exception, the stupidest things I’ve ever seen offered for sale. The folks who designed it need to get their heads checked.’
LEGO has now stepped in with a formal notice to stop production, and Culper Precision CEO Brandon Scott told The Washington Post his company has decided to comply after selling less than 20 units.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsWashington Post
Washington Post