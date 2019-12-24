Firefighter And Rescued Koala Watch Helplessly As Raging Bushfire Destroys Its Home

Eden Hills Country Fire Service/Facebook

A devastating photograph has gone viral which shows a fireman and a rescued koala bear looking on helplessly as a raging bushfire decimates the koala’s habitat.

Posted on the Eden Hills Country Fire Service Facebook page, the heartrending image shows the firefighter holding a hose while standing before the terrible inferno. The little koala stands by his side, unable to do anything but watch as his home is reduced to ashes.

The image was taken at the Lobethal vineyard, west of Adelaide, and is a terrifying reminder of what Australian firefighters ave been up against in recent months.

Uploading the picture to the Facebook group, the poster went on to detail the immense challenges firefighters in New South Wales have had to face, before thanking those who have shown support

But the most amazing thing so far ??? The support of our community,we have had people drop in with food,drinks,offers of support and an amazing young lady with her mother who brought us ice creams on a 46 degree day.We thank you all for your amazing support but please please do that 5 minute bush fire plan and help us help you. Stay safe.

Posted by Eden Hills Country Fire Service on Sunday, December 22, 2019

People have been left deeply moved by the image of the helpless little koala bear, one of so many which have lost their homes this year.

One person commented:

Such a powerful photo. One that defines the 2019 fires.

Another said:

Unbelievable photo. Thank you for everything that you’ve been doing this summer.

Our thoughts are with all those in New South Wales who have been affected by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

