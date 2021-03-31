Firefighter Says She Pleaded With Officers To Let Her Help George Floyd As He Was Dying

PA

A Minneapolis firefighter said police officers wouldn’t let her help George Floyd as he was dying, the murder trial heard.

Derek Chauvin, 45, the former officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck prior to his death, is currently on trial for third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Proceedings began on March 29. Genevieve Hansen, 27, an EMT certified firefighter who was off-duty at the time of the incident, has spoken of her frustration with how the officers treated Floyd and being denied access to make sure he was okay.

Hansen told the court, ‘There was a man being killed, and had I had access to a call similar to that I would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities and this human was denied that right,’ The Independent reports.

Three officers were present alongside Chauvin during Floyd’s arrest: J. Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are facing aiding and abetting charges. ‘I think it all settled in that I wished I had called 911 immediately, it was ridiculous that Fire Station 17 was as close as it was and they hadn’t been there,’ Hansen said.

Hansen added: ‘I should have called 911 immediately but didn’t. When things calmed down I realised I wanted them to know what was going on and to basically report it… I was still worried about the witnesses on scene, particularly as they were people of colour and Black men. I was worried for their safety as the officers were still on scene.’

Thao reportedly demanded she remain on the pavement as the officers were restraining Floyd, at which point she started filming on her phone, as she was ‘concerned to see a handcuffed man who was not moving with officers with their whole body weight on his back and a crowd that was stressed out’.

She told the court Thao said: ‘If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter you would know better than to get involved.’

As minutes passed, Hansen noticed Floyd’s ‘puffy and swollen’ face, also noting: ‘We see a patient release their bladder when they die. That is where my mind went. He was not moving, he was being restrained but he was not moving.’

She said: ‘I was worried he would not believe me and would not let me help, and that is not right, that is exactly what I should have done. There was no medical assistance on scene, I got there and I could have given medical assistance. That is exactly what I should have done.’