Firefighter Under Investigation For Alleged White Supremacist Gesture On Camera

PA/Fox5

A firefighter from Virginia is now under investigation after allegedly making a white supremacist gesture on camera during a news report.

The firefighter, from the Alexandria Fire Department, appeared to make a fist before doing the ‘OK’ hand gesture during a local report about firefighters, a sign listed as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

A viewer of Fox 5 spotted the unidentified firefighter making the gesture during the live ‘Zip Trip’ segment, and contacted the network to complain. This individual has reportedly since been placed on administrative leave with pay while an investigation is underway.

Speaking with FOX 5 Washington DC, Department Chief Corey Smedley slammed the gesture, regardless of whether or not it had been intended as ‘a joke’:

Just because someone may have thought things were a joke, it’s not something that’s up to our values within the department. So we have to first and foremost make every attempt to maintain the integrity and trust of the community, and joking is not something that’s a part of our mission.

In a tweeted statement, the International Association of Firefighters declared that ‘IAFF Local 2141 is a diverse and inclusive workforce and union that works to promote an equitable and inclusive work environment’.

As per this statement, all members are held ‘to the high personal conduct standard that the Alexandria community both expect and deserve’, and the department upholds ‘a zero tolerance policy towards any actions that can be interpreted as racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-semitic or pro-violent’.

The statement continues:

There is no room for any public servant to act in a way that can be interpreted as an attack on any member of our community.

The association is reportedly now investigating the actions of the firefighter, and ‘will act swiftly upon determining his intent’.