Connecticut Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell Into 20-Foot Well Hidden Under Floorboards

Firefighters in Connecticut had to come to the rescue this weekend after a man fell through the floor of his friend’s house and dropped more than 20 feet into a well.

Christopher Town was helping his friend move furniture into the Guilford home on Sunday, June 28, but his good deed soon came back to bite him.

The home had been built in 1843 and was updated in 1981 with an addition to the structure and some renovations. The house was said to be under further renovation while Christopher was there.

One of the rooms had simple wooden floorboards, which gave no indication to what lay beneath. Christopher himself was oblivious until he was standing on the floorboards and heard a crack.

Speaking about the ordeal to CNN affiliate WTIC, he recalled how he saw the floor giving way beneath him, adding ‘then I’m falling, and I’m falling’.

As it turns out, the floorboards had concealed a huge ‘cistern type’ well, which was more than 20 feet deep and five feet wide. Police believe it was originally located outside the home and got concealed as part of the later renovations.

In a post on Facebook, Guilford Police Department wrote:

At some point this well was covered with simple wood flooring and no subfloor or well cap. It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code.

Christopher fell deep into the well, landing into ‘extremely cold water’ that went over his head. He was unable to touch the bottom of the well, so had to tread water and hold on to the surrounding stone walls in order to stay afloat.

Guilford Fire Department arrived at the scene and managed to make verbal contact with Christopher before sending down a life jacket and setting up a rope system to lift him out.

A firefighter was lowered down in a harness, which Christopher was then attached to in order to be lifted up.

Christopher described the responders as ‘incredibly professional’, explaining that while it’s ‘not a certainty that [he] would’ve died’, he was getting more and more hypothermic as he spent nearly 25 minutes in the water.

He added:

They did a wonderful job and saved my life basically.

Police said Christopher’s fall could have been fatal, but despite the fact he dropped so far into the well thankfully he only suffered minor injuries. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be checked out.

Christopher will probably think twice before helping any of his friends move again – here’s hoping there are no more hidden wells in his future!