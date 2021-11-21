Fireworks Hurled At Police As Violent Riots Break Out In The Netherlands

@Kukicat7/Twitter

Protests have erupted in the Netherlands against new lockdown rules amid rising Covid-19 cases in Europe.

Fireworks were hurled at police and bicycles were set on fire in The Hague, one night after protests in Rotterdam turned violent and police fired shots.

A partial lockdown came into force in the Netherlands last weekend, the first to be introduced in Europe after the new wave of infections.

The Netherlands imposed a three-week partial lockdown last week after recording a record spike in Covid cases. Under the new restrictions, bars and restaurants must close at 8.00pm and crowds are banned from sports events.

Saturday, November 20 marked the second night of protests in The Hague following the new restrictions, with riot police using horses, dogs and batons to chase away crowds.

Officials have announced an emergency order in the city and at least seven people have been arrested.

This comes after the World Health Organisation said it was ‘very worried’ about rising Covid cases and that Europe was the only region in the world where Covid-related deaths increased last week.

Speaking to the BBC, regional director Dr Hans Kluge warned that 500,000 more deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken.

Kluge went on to say that an increase in mask wearing could immediately help.

He continued:

Covid-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region.

Kluge added that ‘we know what needs to be done’, which includes getting vaccinated, wearing marks and using Covid passes.