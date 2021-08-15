First Case Of Ebola Confirmed In Ivory Coast Since 1994

PA Images

Officials in the Ivory Coast have confirmed the country’s first case of the Ebola virus in almost 30 years, but have asked citizens to stay calm as it works to determine the source of the infection.

In a statement, the country’s health ministry said an 18-year-old woman had been hospitalised after arriving in Abidjan, the country’s largest city, from neighbouring Guinea.

The case is only the second ever of Ebola confirmed in the Ivory Coast, with the first having been almost three decades ago in 1994.

In a televised address reported by The Guardian, the country’s health minister Pierre N’Gou Demba said the case was ‘isolated and imported’ and called for calm as officials work to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the patient.

Guinea is one of two countries to have experienced a confirmed Ebola outbreak in 2021, however the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there is ‘no indication’ that this case was linked to the earlier outbreak.

Officials have also highlighted that the Abidjan case is the first recorded in a major urban centre since the 2014 Ebola outbreak that saw more than 11,000 people in six West African countries die in what was the deadliest outbreak of the virus in almost half a century.

In a statement, the WHO said 5,000 Ebola vaccines doses were being sent to the Ivory Coast, where they will be used to inoculate health workers and others at high risk of exposure to any potential outbreak.