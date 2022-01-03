unilad
First Case Of ‘Flurona’ Detected In Israel

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 03 Jan 2022 10:10
First Case Of 'Flurona' Detected In Israel

Doctors have revealed the first diagnosis of what is being dubbed ‘Flurona’ in Israel. 

On Thursday, December 30, a woman tested positive for both coronavirus and influenza while at the Beilinson Hospital, located in the city of Petach Tikva.

However, doctors suspect that further cases of ‘flurona‘ are likely present within the country.

Israel 'Flurona'

Director of the gynaecology department of Beilinson Hospital, Arnon Vizhnitser, explained how ‘as soon as she arrived,’ the patient was ‘diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus,’ The Independent reports.

He told Hamodia:

Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again.

The disease is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract.

It is not yet known if the combination of both influenza and coronavirus causes patients to be more seriously ill, after the woman’s symptoms have been reported as mild.

However, the case is now being studied by the Israeli health ministry as cases surge across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant, with a total of 5,000 cases as of Friday, December 31, as per health ministry data.

Flurona Israel
Doctors are also anticipating further cases of ‘Flurona’ across the country, despite the woman – who is also pregnant – being the first and only case to be documented so far.

The woman, who is reportedly unvaccinated, is expected to be discharged from hospital on Thursday, January 6.

Dr Nick Coatsworth, Australia’s Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer, detailed how it is possible for people to contract more than one virus at the same time even outside of a pandemic, 9News reports.

He said:

But the message there, for pregnant women in particular, you’re certainly at increased risk of going to hospital, going to intensive care and having an adverse outcome for your unborn child if you’re not vaccinated.

‘So the critically important message from ‘Flurona’ is that we’ve got a vaccine for both COVID-19 and influenza and we should be taking them’, he added.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

