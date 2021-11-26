unilad
First Case Of New Covid Variant Confirmed In Europe

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 26 Nov 2021 13:55
A new coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Europe, after someone became infected in Belgium.

The COVID-19 variant is more transmissible according to a virologist and could potentially even be more resistant to vaccines.

On November 11, a traveller going from Egypt to Belgium tested positive for the new variant, according to Marc Van Ranst, who runs a laboratory that works alongside Sciensano, which is Belgium’s public health body.

The person first developed symptoms on Monday, November 22.

Van Ranst noted how two samples, which were identified as not being the Delta variant, are now being analysed by scientists to figure out if they are the variant which was first detected in South Africa, The Independent reports.

The results of the sample analysis should become available this afternoon, Friday, November 26, according to Ranst.

New measures had already been put in place by both Belgium and the Netherlands to prevent a surge in coronavirus ahead of the Christmas period.

Moreover, there was a rise in hospital admissions and cases, which resulted in the closing of clubs and curfews for restaurants and bars, decided by prime minister Alexander De Croo. ‘We have been hoodwinked by the Delta variant,’ he said.

