First Look At Frozen Land Coming To Disneyland Paris

I’m right out there for you, just let me in: a first look at Disneyland’s Paris upcoming Frozen Land has been unveiled.

Disney’s chilly franchise has made more than $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office. Ever since Let It Go descended upon the airwaves, Frozen fever has been very much a mainstay of children’s lives. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven: icons of late 2010s animation.

The film franchises under the House of Mouse’s purview are making sweet bank, so it’s unsurprising that its Paris theme park is capitalising on people’s love of Frozen.

The Arendelle-themed attraction looks to be a mesmerising trip inside the world of the movie, fit with a 7.5-acre lake similar to the one in the two movies. It won’t just be there for the sake of it: attending guests will be able to check out performances and other water-based shows, with seats offering a 360-degree view.

OutsidEars, an account which releases media and news regarding Disneyland Paris ‘without press release, without constraints’, wrote: ‘Known today as Frozen Land, this new area will consist of an aquatic attraction, sister of the one under construction in Hong Kong Disneyland, two shops as well as a restaurant and a meeting place with two queens of Arendelle.’

The new section of the park will also come with a replica of the Frozen Ever After attraction, currently open at Epcot at Disney World in the Norway Pavilion, which takes guests on a voyage through Arendelle.

Alongside the more interactive attractions and shows, a further two shops will be open: so if you’re taking your kids, they’ll be able to rinse your bank account for all sorts of gift shop goodies, toys, clothes and souvenirs. While another restaurant has also opened, little has been revealed on what specific food and drink options will be available.

Don’t get your bags packed too soon though: Frozen Land isn’t expected to open until at least 2023. At the moment, you can get your Frozen fix at Disneyland Paris through EATertainment, which combines dining with creative shows.

Frozen Land is the latest franchise-based addition to Disney’s portfolio of attractions. Its unveiling follows the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s California and Florida resorts, with plans for a Marvel Avengers Campus also in the works.

