First Lorries Carrying Coronavirus Vaccine Heading To UK

Lorries have already been loaded with the first batches of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and are now heading to the UK.

Pfizer’s UK country manager, Ben Osborn, has said that the delivery was happening ‘right now’.

‘As you probably heard from the Secretary of State, Matt Hancock, earlier this morning, the delivery schedule has already been put in place,’ he told PA News.

‘We are delivering right now as we speak from Belgium into the UK – that process has already begun. We anticipate that we will be providing some 800,000 doses or so in the coming days, ready for deployment next week by the NHS,’ he added.

Saman Javed

Earlier today, the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for widespread use.

The Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) declared that the vaccine, which offers as much as 95% protection against coronavirus, is safe to be rolled out.

It’s been reported that immunisations could begin within a matter of days for those in high priority groups.

Osborn said Pfizer was not ‘giving an absolute figure’ on the total numbers that would be delivered to the UK this year, adding that it will be a significant challenge.

He estimated that the UK will have approximately 40 million doses of the vaccine. This is enough to vaccinate 20 million people, as each vaccination requires two doses.

‘We will be in a position to deliver millions of doses in the weeks ahead,’ he said.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19

In its statement, the Department of Health and Social Care said:

The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use. This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

It is reportedly the fastest-ever vaccine to go from concept to roll out, taking just 10 months to follow the same developmental steps that have taken decades in the past.