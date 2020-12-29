First Patient To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Second Dose
The very first patient on Earth to get the coronavirus vaccine has just been given her second dose.
90-year-old grandmother Margaret Keenan made history when she was given the very first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine earlier this month. Now she has had her second jab.
Vaccinations began in England from December 8, with official figures stating that over 520,000 people had their first dose within the subsequent 13 days. A total of 366,715 doses were provided to individuals over the age of 80.
As reported by Sky News, Professor Andy Hardy, the chief executive of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, said:
We were delighted to welcome Margaret Keenan back to Coventry’s University Hospital today to safely receive the second dose of the vaccination, after she became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 following its clinical approval.
Our hardworking staff who have been involved in the vaccination programme have remained in contact with Margaret’s family since that day and we are delighted that Margaret has been continuing to recover well at home following her discharge from hospital.
Professor Hardy continued:
It’s important that everyone comes forward to get the jab when they are invited to do so and, like other hospitals and GP surgeries across the country, we’ll be following the latest expert advice and evidence to invite people to get vaccinated at the time they need it.
At the time of her first injection, it was reported that Keenan would have a ‘booster jab’ 21 days afterwards ‘to ensure she has the best chance of being protected against the virus’. Other patients who were given the vaccine early on will also be due to receive their second jab this week.
