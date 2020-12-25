First Responders Sing To Dr. Fauci As He Leaves Work On 80th Birthday PA Images

On Christmas Eve, Dr. Anthony Fauci turned 80. To mark the occasion, first responders gathered to sing happy birthday.

While US President Donald Trump’s administration has been broadly criticised in its treatment of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci has attracted worldwide praise for trying to push throw political rhetoric with sensible, knowledgeable guidance on COVID-19, vaccines and more.

Advert 10

He was even impersonated by Brad Pitt on Saturday Night Live, who thanked him for his ‘calm and clarity during this unnerving time’. As his birthday rolled around, emergency workers took a moment to wish him happy birthday.

In videos shared online to Reddit and news outlets, Dr. Fauci can be seen leaving work, wearing a face mask of course, where he’s greeted with a cheering crowd thanking him (while complying with COVID-19 guidance). As they sing, he says thank you and even holds up one of their banners.

Advert 10

One Reddit user commented: ‘I appreciate this man, but I wish at that age he didn’t need to feel responsible for America. He’s already done amazing work with HIV/aids. I wish he could be heading to a beach holding an umbrella laced cocktail. We really don’t deserve him and those like him that are likely going to die fighting for my safety/healthcare/fair wages.’

Another wrote: ‘I like to think the man is so passionate about his work there is nothing else he’d rather be doing. I just wish he had a leader that took him seriously from the start. The man is a legend.’

To celebrate his birthday while sticking to government rules, his wife Christine Grady, a leading bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health, arranged a surprise Zoom call with his closest friends from all over the world, gathering virtually to mark the octogenarian’s big day.

Advert 10

Dr. Fauci told The Guardian. ‘I mean, it’s very tough to fool me. But she threw surprise birthday parties for my 50th, 60th and 70th birthdays. By having me at work and then all of a sudden… [she says] come on home. We’ve got to do something. You gotta go out to dinner. I walk in the house and there are people who come from all over the country.’

He added: ‘Because I have been telling the country to limit travel, and I don’t want to be one of those health officials who tells the world to do something and then they go out and have a party themselves.’