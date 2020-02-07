First Super Moon Of 2020 Will Happen This Weekend PA Images

The first super moon of the new decade will be visible across the world this weekend, offering the best view of the moon in almost a year.

The moon, traditionally called the Snow Moon, will be the first of four super moons set to take place in 2020, and will be the first to occur since March 20 last year.

If we’re lucky (and not having a weekend lie-in), we’ll be able to witness the phenomenon on February 9, with the moon being its most visible at 7.34am GMT – when the effect appears strongest.

Super Snow Moon PA Images

The phenomenon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point in its orbit of Earth, making it seem much bigger and brighter than usual.

If the weather permits, people from all around the world will witness the Snow Moon, which will appear full for approximately three days – spanning from Saturday, February 8 to Monday, February 10.

As well as being called a Snow Moon, this type of full moon is also traditionally known as the Storm Moon, the Hunger Moon, the Magha Purnima, the Magha Puja, the Mahamuni Pagoda Festival Moon, and the Full Moon of Tu B’Shevat, as per NASA. Which, y’know, is a lot of moons. But there you have it.

snow moon PA Images

The phenomenon is also sometimes referred to as the Chinese Lantern Festival Moon, because it’s the first full moon of the new Chinese New Year, signifying the end of Chinese New Year celebrations and the day of the Chinese Lantern festival.

The moon also coincides with an important Buddhist festival, Magha Puja, on February 9 – hence why it’s sometimes referred to as such. The festival commemorates a spontaneous gathering of 1,250 of the Buddha’s followers to hear ‘The Ovadhapatimokha’, a famous sermon by the Buddha.

Not only that, but the super moon signals the start of Jewish celebrations of Tu B’Shevat, known as ‘New Year of the Trees’. Basically, it’s a cause for celebration so definitely not something to miss.

super moon PA Images

If 7.34am is just that tad bit too early for you on Sunday morning though, don’t worry because you don’t have long to wait until the next super moon at all.

In fact, just one moon cycle separates Sunday’s event from the Full Crow Moon on March 9, while the remaining super moons of the year will be visible in April and May.

What a year, hey?