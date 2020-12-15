First Trailer For New Dating Show The Cabins Just Dropped

ITV2

A brand new reality dating show, The Cabins, is coming to ITV2 in January.

The show will see six singles couple up at the beginning of the series and move in to a cabin together immediately.

The luxury cabins, which are situated in the UK, are surrounded by trees and water, and complete with hot tubs.

After an initial 24 hours together, the couples will decide if they would like to continue living together, or call it a day on their short romance.

The show comes after Love Island was put on hold this summer due to the ongoing pandemic. It seems ITV has factored in the ever-changing travel restrictions by choosing to keep The Cabins within the UK.

In a similar fashion to Love Island, the couples will have time to really get to know each other through various challenges and games.

Viewers can expect difficult dating conversations, heartfelt declarations of love, as well as a few meltdowns.

While The Cabins should keep reality TV lovers occupied for much of the winter, Love Island has been confirmed to return in summer 2021.

‘We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority,’ ITV boss Kevin Lygo said earlier this year.

But he promised that the show ‘will be back stronger than ever in 2021’.

The first episode of The Cabins will air on Monday, January 4.

